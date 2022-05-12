May 12, 2022 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia recently announced a new partnership with Savannah Technical College. Through this partnership, individuals will access virtual reality manufacturing training, a hybrid Forklift Operator Safety Training certification program, and career exploration resources at the Goodwill Opportunity Center.
As manufacturing jobs continue to grow, the partnership addresses critical workforce development needs. Participants can access Savannah Technical College’s TransfrVR Manufacturing and Construction: The Skilled Trade curriculum. Participants will explore simulated manufacturing environments using VR technology to gain industry-related experience.
“Access to innovative educational resources, like the virtual reality simulation, provide critical pathways to success for individuals,” shared Veronica Styron, Vice President, Mission Services, Goodwill Southeast Georgia. “The hybrid and virtual opportunities available through Savannah Technical College allow our clients to explore high-demand industries as they work towards achieving their professional goals."
"Savannah Technical College and Goodwill Southeast Georgia have a long history of collaborating to bring innovative programming to those in need of a better career,” shared Dr. Brent Stubbs, Vice President for Economic Development, Savannah Technical College. “We are excited to see how the use of virtual reality can create momentum in people's lives."
Both virtual training programs are available at the Goodwill Opportunity Center. The Opportunity Center provides no-cost individualized support, meaningful training, and employment services to anyone looking to upskill, advance or begin their career.
To learn more about the programs and services available at Goodwill’s Opportunity Center, visit www.goodwillsega.org/jobs-training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.