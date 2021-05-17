May 17, 2021 - Savannah-based IT services provider Infinity, Inc. encourages all eligible high school students to apply by May 31, 2021 for their $2,000 scholarship. High school seniors graduating from public or private school, who currently reside in Bryan, Effingham or Chatham counties may be eligible.
“By supporting students with an interest in computer science and technology, Infinity hopes to encourage education, experience, and exploration of our industry within our future leaders,” says Infinity CEO and Founder Chuck Brown. “It is our hope that this scholarship provides the resources a student needs to use technology to improve our lives, our community, and our world.”
The scholarship prize can be applied to various learning experiences and does not have to be designated for traditional college enrollment.
Applications are currently being accepted via Infinity’s website at https://www.infinityinc.us/scholarship/. More information is also available at that link.
