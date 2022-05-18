May 18, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center has partnered with the Forsyth Farmers' Market in an effort to introduce more locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables to the diets of the children who attend Greenbriar’s W.W. Law Learning Center on East Bolton Street and at its Windy’s Preschool on Tattnall Street.
“Greenbriar currently provides two full meals and a snack to all children who attend both of our centers”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “The meals we provide the children have always been well balanced per USDA guidelines. The goal of this partnership is to provide fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to provide even more nutrients to the meals we serve, which is especially important for growing brains and bodies,” added Taylor.
The Executive Director of Forsyth Farmers Market, Jeb Bush, stated, “Through our Farm Truck 912 program, we are able to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to many neighborhoods throughout Savannah which lack local access to fresh produce. It made great sense to us to partner with Greenbriar to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the littlest members of the communities where we seek to increase the consumption of locally grown fresh produce.”
Greenbriar Children’s Center operates two early childhood education and care programs for children ages six months to five years, which are open to the public. They also operate an emergency shelter for children ages 11-18 who are abused, abandoned or neglected. In addition, they operate a Family Preservation program which provides free counseling and support services to families who are in need.
In addition to hosting the Forsyth Famers' Market on Saturday mornings in Savannah, the mission of the Forsyth Farmers' Market is to promote understanding and participation in a local food system that supports sustainable production and increases access to local products. It does this through a multitude of services including its Saturday Farmers’ Market, Farm Truck 912, a 912 Food Farmacy program and nutrition education programs.
