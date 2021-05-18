May 18, 2021 - On April 27, 2021, Savannah AMBUCS presented $20,000 on behalf of the 2021-2022 Savannah AMBUCS Ross Bowers Scholarship to graduate students of physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy programs. These students are currently enrolled within The University Systems of Georgia, South Carolina or Florida, and are actively volunteering within their communities.
In 2021, Savannah AMBUCS is celebrating its 80th year in the community. The annual National AMBUCS scholarship program represents the largest single private source of educational grants for therapists in America. Since 1955, it has funded more than $9 million in scholarships as part of its mission to empower others and make a difference in the communities they serve, especially those with different abilities.
"Our Scholarship program is a huge source of pride for our organization. Being able to support therapists at the beginning of their careers only benefits our community down the road," said Michael Lavery, Savannah AMBUCS Scholarship Committee Chair. "These kids are on track to make a difference in so many people's everyday lives, and we certainly see the impact year after year with our Amtryke recipients and bowling league participants."
The 2021-2022 Savannah AMBUCS Ross Bowers Scholarship recipients include:
Doctorate in Physical Therapy Students
- Chandler Royal, (Mercer University), Savannah Native
- Matthew Tucker Coppage, (Mercer University), Savannah Native
- Colleen Guetherman, (Georgia Southern University), Savannah Native
- Miriam Gritis, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Corbette Soltysiak, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Alex Perry, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Catherine Sailor, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Kelsey Lewis, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Isaac Milliken, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Kendra Harris, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Kevin White, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Rachel Pelzek, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
- Mary Carpenter, (Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus)
Doctorate in Occupational Therapy
- McKenzie Maxheimer, (University of St. Augustine Health Sciences), Savannah Native
To find out more visit www.savannahambucs.com.
