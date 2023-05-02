May 2, 2023 - Georgia Southern University will continue the temporary waiver of test score admission requirements for undergraduates for Academic Year 2024-2025 (Fall 2024, Spring 2025, and Summer 2025), following approval of the extension by the University System of Georgia last week.
For Academic Year 2024-2025, that means Georgia Southern has two options when making undergraduate admission decisions:
- First-year students applying to Georgia Southern University through the summer 2025 semester can be admitted without an ACT or SAT score, if they have a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher on the 17 required high school courses.
- Students who have a high school GPA of less than 3.2 on the 17 required high school courses must submit official ACT or SAT scores along with their high school transcript to be considered for admission.
In addition, test optional admission will now be extended to Dual Enrollment students starting fall 2023 term, and extending through the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years (Fall 2023, Spring 2024, Summer 2024, Fall 2024, Spring 2025 and Summer 2025).
Test scores will continue to be required to apply for Zell Miller scholarships in accordance with State of Georgia requirements.
“This is great news for Georgia’s students,” said Amy Ballagh, PhD., vice president for enrollment management. “It makes the admissions process easier for students and their families and allows us to provide quicker decisions to the thousands of students who are interested in Georgia Southern.”
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving nearly 26,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.