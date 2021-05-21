May 21, 2021 - The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) recently announced the creation of a new employment marketplace. This marketplace is free to businesses that are current members of the SDBA as an added benefit to their membership. In addition, the job board is available to businesses who are not currently members of the organization for an affordable monthly rate.
“As with so many businesses throughout the Savannah community, our members have quality jobs available and are having a difficult time finding candidates,” said Jackie Schott, Executive Director. “After speaking with many members, we realized that they are spending quite a bit of money on job postings. We sought to find a way to offer SDBA member businesses a free opportunity to post their jobs to help save costs where they can and are proud to offer this marketplace resource to them,” continued Schott.
The job board is being utilized by a wide array of industries including restaurants, retail, hotels, banks, and more. Individuals looking for employment can view current openings by visiting www.savannahdba.com
and clicking “jobs” at the top of the page.
Carey Ferrara of the Gaslight Group said of the new member benefit, “Like many in the hospitality industry, we have posted our available positions in all of the traditional employee seeking forums. As SDBA members, we value the added benefit of being able to reach new potential staffers without any additional costs.”
Businesses interested in posting their current positions can do so by visiting www.savannahdba.com
and clicking “jobs” at the top of the page. Current SDBA members will be prompted to login. For those not currently members of the SDBA it will give you the option to create an account specifically for the job board.
Both members and non-members have the option to upgrade their listing for $25. This featured listing option will be promoted at the top of the board, receive a highlighted post, and be published to the Google Jobs Network.
In addition, this job board offers Quick Apply free to all employers. Quick Apply gives the employer the opportunity to:
- Maximize the number of applications you receive with a simple and consistent application process
- Receive an email notification when you have a new applicant
- View and manage all applications in one place
- Auto-notify applicants of their acceptance or rejection
For non-SDBA businesses rates are:
- 30-Day Listing: $50
- 60-Day Listing: $75
- 90-Day Listing: $125
