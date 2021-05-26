May 26, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is introducing a Professional Leadership certificate program which will run from August 2021 – May 2022. This new program has been developed for emerging leaders to accelerate their careers through education and self-discovery, and for professionals in corporations and organizations that have demonstrated leadership qualities through experience and engagement.
Georgia Tech–Savannah has designed a cohort model for individuals who register for the eight part program to join in a group learning experience with other executives. Over the course of nine months, professionals will build close, trusting relationships with a small, diverse group of other executives from a range of industries. The program will culminate in a graduation ceremony on May 17, 2022 as members of the cohort are awarded their prestigious Georgia Tech Professional Leadership certificates.
Successful completion of the following eight required courses along with assessments are required for graduation:
- Aug. 12, 2021 – Leading Well: Relating to Others (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Sept. 16, 2021 – Leading Well: Overcoming Unconscious Bias (8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)
- Oct. 14, 2021 – Leading Well: Meeting Goals through Focused Performance Management (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Nov. 11, 2021 – Leading Well: Building & Leading High Performing Teams (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Jan. 13, 2022 – Leading Well: Managing & Leading a Multigenerational Organization (8:30 a.m.– 12:15 p.m.)
- Feb. 17, 2022 – Leading Well: Leading Change (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- March 23, 24, 2022 – Essentials of Negotiations and Stakeholder Influence (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- April 21, 28, 2022 and May 5,12, 2022 – Financial Decision Making (Online 4/21 - 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.; 4/28, 5/5, 5/12 - 1:30 – 3 p.m.)
“This new program will enable individuals to become part of a group of other executives and offers the opportunity to accelerate careers, enhance critical leadership skills and develop a broader understanding of core business operations,” said James Wilburn, EdD, Georgia Tech Professional Education Academic Program Director. “Through this cohort model, motivated individuals will be better prepared to succeed in today’s innovative and global marketplace”.
Most of the courses will take place on the GT Savannah campus with some online exceptions. All cohort participants will be required to complete the courses as a group in the scheduled format to graduate in May 2022.
For more information or to register for the Professional Leadership Certificate, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/certificates/professional-leadership-certificate or contact the course administrator, James Wilburn, EdD at james.wilburn@pe.gatech.edu.
For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.