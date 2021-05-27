May 27, 2021 - The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter has recognized Georgia Southern University’s Multimedia Development Center (MDC) with three professional Emmy® nominations.
“Georgia Southern Robots” and “The Eagle has Landed” both received a nomination in the Spanish language category. MDC Director Art Berger, Brianna Womack, Collin Crews, Ben Powell and Doug Thompson were nominated for the two short news features. Berger was also nominated for best director in the short form content category.
“We are very proud of our nominations this year. The MDC team was able to broadcast and bring consistent programming to our students and their families throughout the pandemic, including televising all ESPN+ football games. Our student employees have played a critical part in our professional ESPN broadcasts and received valuable professional training allowing them to be competitive in the professional media market,” said Berger.
The multiple nominations in the Spanish language category reflects the MDC’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. English-to-Spanish translations were provided by Professor of Spanish Dolores E. Rangel, Ph.D.
“At the MDC, we are also very proud to celebrate diversity at the University by creating multilingual content to benefit all members of the Georgia Southern Community, reflected in the multiple nominations in the Spanish categories,” said Berger.
The MDC has previously received 32 professional and student Emmy nominations. The center has received five professional wins including best director, best sports director, best technical director, and two Emmy awards for best audio with the Georgia Southern Symphony, including eight student Emmy wins. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a professional organization for individuals in the television and broadcasting industry. NATAS is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television broadcasting industry and the gatekeepers of the prestigious regional Emmy awards.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving almost 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu for more information.
