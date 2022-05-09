May 9, 2022 - Georgia Southern University’s Alumni Association recognized the highest levels of achievement and service among the University’s alumni during the 2022 Alumni Awards ceremony, held at the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center in Statesboro in late April.
“These awards recognize our outstanding alumni for their service, their business acumen and overall excellence,” Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero told the event crowd. “Our network of Georgia Southern and Armstrong alumni is now more than 130,000 strong and growing, and with each success, our reputation as a University is strengthened.”
This year’s full list of winners include:
Anthony Tippins (’92) — Talon Award
The late John Bradley, Ph.D., Clavelia Love Brinson (‘70), Jessie Z. Carter (‘69,’80), Arlene Daughtry Hendrix (‘71), Catherine Davis Joyce (‘68), Otis Johnson, Ph.D. (’64), Ulysee Mosley, Ph.D., (‘69), and Shirley Ann Woodall — Marvin Pittman Award
Zerik Samples (‘11, ‘13) — George & Lucy Armstrong Award
Paul Moller (‘74, ‘78) and Claudia Moller (‘71, ‘81, ‘91) — The Sweetheart Award
Barbara L. Melvin (‘92) — Professional Achievement Award
Lana Wachniak, Ph.D. (‘73), and William H. Wallace Jr. (‘’81) — Alumni Service Award
Ansley Booker, Ed.D. (’08) — Community Hero Award
Lexie Wilbank (’21) — Outstanding Senior Award
In addition, the Alumni Owned Business Awards were given to the following top alumni-owned businesses:
Macon Occupational Medicine — Founder, Leonard Bevill (’90, ’93)
M1 Support Services — Co-founder, Kathleen Hildreth (’90)
The Fairell Firm — Founder, Joi Fairell (’07)
“These individuals represent the best of Georgia Southern and remind us why we all work so hard to give our students opportunities that change lives,” said Georgia Southern’s Director of Alumni Relations Ava Edwards. “We are grateful for their investment in their communities and in Georgia Southern.”
To view the full list of award winners and award criteria, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/AlumniAwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.