May 9, 2022 - Last month members of Georgia Southern University’s faculty and staff were celebrated during the annual University Awards of Excellence and Years of Service Recognition ceremony, held on the Armstrong Campus.
“The Faculty and Staff Awards of Excellence Celebration is designed to identify and celebrate individuals that make outstanding contributions to the success of Georgia Southern University,” said President Kyle Marrero. “We are promoting employee engagement and recognizing individuals and teams who demonstrate behaviors that embrace our strategic plan and represent University values and success.”
This year, 15 individual faculty and staff members were recognized with Awards of Excellence in the categories of: Student Success, Teaching and Academic Excellence, Research and Discovery and Innovation, Inclusive Excellence, Operational Efficiency, Effectiveness and Sustainability, Community Engagement and Collaboration, Integrity, and Leadership.
The Team Award recognized a group of individuals responsible for launch of “The Eagle Experience,” a University-wide initiative to create a comprehensive philosophy of programming and engagement that encompassed all new student elements from admission through the first year of enrollment resulting in desired first-year outcomes.
Awardees were nominated by colleagues who wrote letters of recommendations, encapsulating the winners’ exemplary achievements and impact on Georgia Southern’s students, colleagues, and community, on their behalf.
Award winners received a University Medallion and $1,000 to be used for professional development.
More than 450 faculty and staff members were also recognized for their years of service, ranging from five to 45 years, on the Statesboro, Armstrong and Hinesville campuses.
To view the full list of University Awards of Excellence and Years of Service recipients, visit the University webpage here.
