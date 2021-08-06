August 9, 2021 - Megan Davidson joins Savannah State University (SSU) as its new vice president for Business and Financial Affairs. Davidson assumes responsibility for managing all areas of business and financial affairs including accounting, budget, payroll, human resources, campus police, information technology, plant operations, office of the bursar, and auxiliary services.
“Mrs. Davidson has been a leader at several University System of Georgia institutions and served on various University System committees,” Kimberly Ballard-Washington, president at Savannah State University said. “Her tireless work ethic, centered on policy, is rooted in her passion for student success. We are elated to welcome her to the university.”
Prior to Savannah State, Davidson served as vice president of Finance and Administration at Gordon State College. At Gordon State, she was responsible for overseeing all areas of finance and administration, including accounting, budget, payroll, campus police, information technology, plant operations, office of the bursar, and auxiliary services.
Formerly an international tax accountant, Davidson began her higher education career as bursar at Georgia Highlands College where she advanced to positions as director of Budget Operations and Auxiliary Enterprises and then as controller. Davidson also served as assistant vice president of Budget and Finance at Clayton State University.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join a university that is rich in heritage and traditions,” Davidson said. “I look forward to the collaboration with the students, faculty, staff and members of the SSU community in my new role as part of the leadership team at Savannah State University. From my experience in higher education and within the University System of Georgia, I have learned that the division of business and financial affairs is a resource to assist the university in being innovative and progressive. I fondly anticipate working to meet the needs of the university as we write the next chapter of SSU's history.”
Davidson earned her Bachelor of Science in finance from Berry College and completed her Master of Science in accounting at Kennesaw State University.
“This important role within the university has not been filled permanently since it was held by Edward Jolley Jr., a long-serving vice president who vacated the position in 2018 due to health-related reasons. For over 10 years, he was an integral part of the university’s administration.” President Ballard-Washington said. “During recent years, interim leadership was provided by Elaine Campbell, Savannah State’s chief audit officer and Justin Janney, Georgia Southern University’s vice president/chief financial officer. We are grateful for the commitment they exhibited throughout their service.”
