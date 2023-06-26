June 26, 2023 - Michael Huggins, Ph.D., will join Georgia Southern University on Aug. 1 as the Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Huggins to our academic leadership,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “Dr. Huggins has a distinguished career filled with research, service and mentorship. He will be a valuable partner as we move forward with our leadership goals. He brings with him the working knowledge of how to lead a College, along with the foundations needed to advance our research mission.”

