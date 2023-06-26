June 26, 2023 - Michael Huggins, Ph.D., will join Georgia Southern University on Aug. 1 as the Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Huggins to our academic leadership,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “Dr. Huggins has a distinguished career filled with research, service and mentorship. He will be a valuable partner as we move forward with our leadership goals. He brings with him the working knowledge of how to lead a College, along with the foundations needed to advance our research mission.”
Huggins comes to Georgia Southern from Tarleton State University, where he has served as a dean since 2020. He led three academic departments with nine undergraduate degree programs and three master’s degree programs.
While serving as dean at Tarleton State, Huggins established a $15 million College of Science and Mathematics (COSM) fundraising initiative. He also led efforts to improve COSM First-Time-In-College (FTIC) retention rates resulting in an improvement from 67.3% COSM FTIC retention for the Fall 2019 cohort to 71.7% retention rate for the Fall 2021 COSM FTIC cohort; a 6.5% improvement in just two years.
“I am excited to join the Georgia Southern team,” Huggins said. “I look forward to working with the faculty and staff to develop initiatives that support the growth of the College of Science and Mathematics and to ensure the success for all students during their time at the University and beyond.”
Huggins holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of West Florida, a Ph.D. in Chemistry from University of Nevada, Reno and completed his postdoctoral at University of Texas at Austin. He is also a graduate from the Harvard University Institute for Management and Leadership in Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.