August 20, 2021 - Nandi A. Marshall, DrPH, (’12) has been appointed as the new Associate Dean of Academic Affairs for Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health (JPHCOPH).
“Dr. Marshall has served in an interim capacity for the last year, and I am thrilled she has agreed to serve as the associate dean for Academic Affairs,” said JPHCOPH Dean Stuart Tedders, Ph.D. “During her time as the interim associate dean, Dr. Marshall demonstrated a genuine interest in student success, is an advocate of highly recognizable academic programs and has tremendous leadership potential.”
Marshall is an associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Community Health. She offers more than 17 years of community engagement experience, including fostering partnerships and relationships with grassroots organizations, state coalitions, nonprofits and national associations, particularly around health inequities. These experiences, along with her completion of the Georgia Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program and the Health Equity Leadership Institute, have contributed to her commitment to address the social determinants of health through community engagement, enhancing student leadership, and conveying the importance of achieving health equity.
A leader in numerous public health organizations, Marshall is currently serving a four-year term on the executive board of the American Public Health Association. She also serves as the education and training co-lead for the Georgia Society for Public Health Education, is a member of the United States Breastfeeding CRASH Committee, which focuses on equity issues in breastfeeding, and is a board member for the Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition.
Additionally, Marshall is a member of the City of Statesboro’s One Boro Commission, which promotes diversity, inclusion and equity among the citizens of Statesboro, and the Racial Equity and Leadership (REAL) Savannah Taskforce in Savannah. She is also a member of the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Marshall contributes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health” grant, Savannah H.O.P.E, leading the breastfeeding initiative. She also secured a grant from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to implement evidence-based programming in a Chatham County high school to prevent opioid use, and $3.25 million in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration to assist disadvantaged students with financing their graduate public health degrees.
Marshall is excited to share the culmination of her experiences in her new role and help shape the next generation of public health leaders.
“It is essential that our students are able to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public health practice and research,” Marshall said. “As associate dean of Academic Affairs, my goals focus on preparing students for the public health workforce by building their knowledge base, leadership skills and confidence; engaging students through their learning environment; and teaching the importance of the social determinants of health in achieving health equity. I am overjoyed to be a part of the team working to ensure our curriculum provides the necessary tools for our students to excel and prepare them for challenges seen and unseen.”
Marshall holds a bachelor’s from Spelman College, a Master of Public Health from East Stroudsburg University and a DrPH from Georgia Southern University. She is also a certified health education specialist.
