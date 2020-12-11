December 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern University Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health’s (JPHCOPH) Nandi Marshall, DrPH, has been elected to serve a four-year term on the American Public Health Association’s (APHA) executive board.
Marshall, associate professor and interim associate dean for academic affairs, has been a member of APHA for 15 years, first as a student and then as a public health professional and professor.
“It has been a career goal to be elected to the executive board of the American Public Health Association,” said Marshall. “To be in this space now, I am honored to continue my service to APHA as we work to fulfill the association’s mission to ‘improve the health of the public and achieve equity in health status.’”
In addition to her APHA position, Marshall balances an active teaching and research program with her administrative roles at the University.
“Dr. Marshall is a rising star not only in the college and at Georgia Southern University, but on the world stage of public health,” said JPHCOPH Dean Stuart Tedders. “Through this appointment she will impact the health of people on a national and global scale. JPHCOPH has an excellent history of leadership at APHA, and we are so proud that Dr. Marshall will bring further recognition to the college and the state of Georgia.”
As the nation’s leading public health organization, APHA works to advance the health of all people and all communities. APHA is at the forefront of efforts to advance prevention, reduce health disparities and promote wellness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.