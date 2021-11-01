November 1, 2021 - Islands High School in Savannah and McIntosh County Academy in Darien have joined a statewide campaign led by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault (GNESA) to stop sexual bullying. The “Step Up. Step In.” campaign teaches students how to spot sexual bullying and what to do when it happens.
The Coastal Health District’s AHYD Program has provided a completely virtual awareness campaign, via an online newsletter, to educate McIntosh County Academy students and staff about sexual bullying. The newsletter includes a pre- and post-assessment, a pledge students can take against sexual bullying, and the opportunity to take part in a t-shirt design contest for a chance to win a Visa gift card.
Sexual bullying can be violent or non-violent and includes sexual words, acts, images threats or any other behavior in any manner that is meant to distress, harm, taunt, demean, humiliate, and/or embarrass other youth who do not welcome, encourage, or want to participate in the exchange.
Funded by a grant from the DPH, GNESA began examining sexual bullying among Georgia’s youth in 2010, conducting focus groups with adolescent males 11 to 14 years old and the adults who influence them.
Findings included sexual bullying of perceived LGBT youth to occur regularly; sexual bullying occurred primarily at school or school-related venues; and youth often dismiss sexual bullying as “not that serious,” “joking,” or “flirting.”
For more information about the campaign, or to access Step Up. Step In. resources for schools, visit GASUSI.org.
