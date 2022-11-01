Photo — BIG.jpg

November 1, 2022 - The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has named Georgia Southern University as one of 51 nationwide grant recipients of the 2022 Build to Scale program, which means the University will receive $600,000 in grant funding along with $600,000 in local match funds. The goal is to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to entrepreneurial support and startup capital.

The University’s proposal, the “Coastal Empire Regional Ecosystem Strategy (CERES),” was selected as a finalist through Build to Scale’s Venture Challenge, which awards organizations that focus on supporting entrepreneurs. CERES is designed to accomplish this by strengthening the regional ecosystem of business outreach and development programs to meet the needs of underserved businesses more effectively. The initiative will focus on advancing early-stage business enterprises, with particular attention to minority, women, veteran and rural businesses.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.