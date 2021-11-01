November 1, 2021 - Savannah State University (SSU) has entered into an Institutional Articulation Agreement with Augusta Technical College.
The agreement allows students who have completed their Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology Associate of Applied Sciences degree at Augusta Tech to apply for admission to SSU to complete an ABET-Accredited Electronics Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science degree.
“There is a big demand for graduates of electronics engineering technology programs. Partnering with Augusta Technical College creates a steady pipeline of students who have the requisite talent and skills to be successful in SSU’s electronic engineering program, which aids in the ultimate goal of preparing a skilled and educated workforce,” Kimberly Ballard-Washington, president of Savannah State University, said. “I thank Augusta Tech’s president, Dr. Whirl, for a collaboration that will benefit our students by setting them on a path to high-paying careers in the electronics engineering technology field.”
The agreement, which goes into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, is between SSU’s College of Science and Technology and The Department of Engineering Technology, with Augusta Tech’s School of Aviation, Industrial, and Engineering Technology and The Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology.
“Augusta Technical College is honored to partner with Savannah State University to provide an ABET-accredited engineering technology pathway for our associates degree students,” Augusta Technical College President Jermaine Whirl said. “Our ability to produce more STEM-related graduates over the next several decades is imperative for Georgia’s long-term success. “Thus, we thank Savannah State University for partnering with us to provide this exciting new transfer pathway.”
Both institutions are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award the respective degrees, and each academic program is accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET.
Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the first public historically black college or university in Georgia and the first institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. Students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology.
Augusta Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, is a public postsecondary academic institution that provides technical education, customized business and industry training, continuing education, student support, economic development, and adult education services to its service area (Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties) at a competitive financial value. For more information, visit augustatech.edu.
