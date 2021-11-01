November 1, 2021 – Voters will decide tomorrow, Nov. 2, whether to continue to support the Sales and Use Tax for Educational Purposes, known as ‘E-SPLOST,’ which adds 1% to the local sales tax on many goods.

On Jan. 13 this year, the Board of Public Education voted to ask for the tax once again, and to put the question on the Nov. 2 ballot.  There are only municipal elections in various Chatham County cities on the ballot tomorrow, and the Special Election for House Seat 165 which only affects a portion of registered voters.

The 1% Educational Sales Tax will be in place for up to 20  calendar  quarters  in  the Chatham County  School District which is estimated to raise $410,000,000. The funds will be used for the following list o projects  for Chatham County  School  District facilities:

(a) acquiring land for schools, support facilities, and athletic facilities;

(b)  constructing, renovating, and equipping  schools, support facilities,  and  athletic facilities;

(c)  purchasing school buses and other  transportation  vehicles;

(d)  modernizing technology and making system-wide administrative  and technology  improvements.

If the tax is approved, voters have been informed that this includes approval of the issuance of general obligation debt by the Chatham  County School  District in the amount of $200,000,000 for the purpose of funding all or a  portion of the projects listed. This allows the projects to get underway as the funds come in over the next five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The Board of Public Education has also provide a specific list of capital outlay  projects they expect to fund from general obligation debt and proceeds  of  the  Educational Sales Tax. They include:

- New and Replacement Schools Windsor Forest High School

- Existing Site Upgrades Additions and Modifications to Pooler Elementary,  Bloomingdale Elementary,  Godley Station K-8,  E-Learning  Centers and  Jacob G.  Smith

- Modifications to Garden City Elementary, Shuman  Elementary, Georgetown  K-8,  Garrison K-8,  Henderson  E.  Formey, Jr., Southwest  Middle,  West  Chatham  Middle, Savannah High, Coastal Georgia  Comprehensive  Academy,  and Hubert  Middle.

- New Construction  and Upgrades  to  District  Properties  including: Bartlett  STEM  K-8 Windsor  Forest Elementary  School  Maintenance/Transportation  Facility Campus  Police Facilities Physical Education/ Athletic Facilities Fire Alarms, Alarm upgrades for 16 school sites HVAC Monitoring  system  upgrades for 16 school sites

- Site Improvements to parking  lots  and driveways  for  10 school sites

- Roof Replacements for 19 school sites

- Security Equipment and improvements for 30 school sites

- Academic Technology System Upgrade  and Improvements Communications/System Integration

- Transportation Vehicles & Equipment Buses and included equipment.

 The maximum cost of the above described capital outlay  projects to be funded with Educational  Sales Tax  proceeds, including  interest  and cost  of issuance  on the general  obligation debt to be incurred, is estimated to be $410,000,000, which will constitute the maximum amount of net proceeds of the Educational Sales Tax  to be received by  the School District.

To the extent available, the School District may combine  available  funds  from the  State of  Georgia  with proceeds  from the  Educational  Sales Tax  and the  general obligation  debt, and any  other available  funds, to  pay  the  costs  of the  above  described  capital  outlay  projects.  Plans and specifications for these projects have not been completed  and bids  have  not  been received.

Depending upon acquisition and construction costs and available funds, the  School District  may choose which capital outlay  projects  to undertake  or not undertake, or  to  delay  until additional funding  is available,  to  the extent that proceeds  of the Educational Sales  Tax  and  the  general obligation  debt, together  with  other  available  funds  actually  received  by  the  School  District, are  insufficient  to complete  any  of  the  capital outlay  projects.

