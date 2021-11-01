November 1, 2021 – Voters will decide tomorrow, Nov. 2, whether to continue to support the Sales and Use Tax for Educational Purposes, known as ‘E-SPLOST,’ which adds 1% to the local sales tax on many goods.
On Jan. 13 this year, the Board of Public Education voted to ask for the tax once again, and to put the question on the Nov. 2 ballot. There are only municipal elections in various Chatham County cities on the ballot tomorrow, and the Special Election for House Seat 165 which only affects a portion of registered voters.
The 1% Educational Sales Tax will be in place for up to 20 calendar quarters in the Chatham County School District which is estimated to raise $410,000,000. The funds will be used for the following list o projects for Chatham County School District facilities:
(a) acquiring land for schools, support facilities, and athletic facilities;
(b) constructing, renovating, and equipping schools, support facilities, and athletic facilities;
(c) purchasing school buses and other transportation vehicles;
(d) modernizing technology and making system-wide administrative and technology improvements.
If the tax is approved, voters have been informed that this includes approval of the issuance of general obligation debt by the Chatham County School District in the amount of $200,000,000 for the purpose of funding all or a portion of the projects listed. This allows the projects to get underway as the funds come in over the next five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The Board of Public Education has also provide a specific list of capital outlay projects they expect to fund from general obligation debt and proceeds of the Educational Sales Tax. They include:
- New and Replacement Schools Windsor Forest High School
- Existing Site Upgrades Additions and Modifications to Pooler Elementary, Bloomingdale Elementary, Godley Station K-8, E-Learning Centers and Jacob G. Smith
- Modifications to Garden City Elementary, Shuman Elementary, Georgetown K-8, Garrison K-8, Henderson E. Formey, Jr., Southwest Middle, West Chatham Middle, Savannah High, Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy, and Hubert Middle.
- New Construction and Upgrades to District Properties including: Bartlett STEM K-8 Windsor Forest Elementary School Maintenance/Transportation Facility Campus Police Facilities Physical Education/ Athletic Facilities Fire Alarms, Alarm upgrades for 16 school sites HVAC Monitoring system upgrades for 16 school sites
- Site Improvements to parking lots and driveways for 10 school sites
- Roof Replacements for 19 school sites
- Security Equipment and improvements for 30 school sites
- Academic Technology System Upgrade and Improvements Communications/System Integration
- Transportation Vehicles & Equipment Buses and included equipment.
The maximum cost of the above described capital outlay projects to be funded with Educational Sales Tax proceeds, including interest and cost of issuance on the general obligation debt to be incurred, is estimated to be $410,000,000, which will constitute the maximum amount of net proceeds of the Educational Sales Tax to be received by the School District.
To the extent available, the School District may combine available funds from the State of Georgia with proceeds from the Educational Sales Tax and the general obligation debt, and any other available funds, to pay the costs of the above described capital outlay projects. Plans and specifications for these projects have not been completed and bids have not been received.
Depending upon acquisition and construction costs and available funds, the School District may choose which capital outlay projects to undertake or not undertake, or to delay until additional funding is available, to the extent that proceeds of the Educational Sales Tax and the general obligation debt, together with other available funds actually received by the School District, are insufficient to complete any of the capital outlay projects.
