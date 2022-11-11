November 11, 2022 - Savannah SCORE will present its 5th Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of “Shark Tank.” Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. Since its inception in 2018, “BizPitch Savannah™” contestants have launched 27 new local businesses.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Howard Jordan Building Auditorium on the campus of Savannah State University, 3219 College Street, Savannah. The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, the eight finalists, and the panel of judges, visit bizpitchsavannah.com.
