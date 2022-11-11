Photo — MOA Army Nov 2022 .jpg

November 11, 2022 - On Nov. 5, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard leaders to provide soldier injury prevention training through the University’s Soldier Athlete Human Performance Program (SAHPO).

Implementing a train-the-trainer model, Georgia Southern Doctor of Physical Therapy students will provide education designed to prevent and reduce injuries to select soldiers, who will then take information back to their units.

