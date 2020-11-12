November 12, 2020 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, the Savannah Area Chamber, the Tourism and Leadership Council, the Savannah Downtown Business Association, and Buy Local, invite small business owners to a no-cost educational webinar to help them prepare to file for Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness. For questions please contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or go to https://www.georgiasbdc.org/southern to register online.
They will cover:
- What changes have been made to the PPP Forgiveness Process and where does it currently stand?
- When CAN you apply versus when MUST you apply?
- What is the overall timeline for forgiveness – how soon will you hear back and from which entity?
- Which form should I use (3508, 3508EZ or 3508S) and what documents do I need to maintain?
- What do you do if you are trying to sell your business and you have an outstanding unforgiven PPP loan?
- Will there be another PPP?
This program is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact Liz Overstreet, 513 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. M, Savannah, GA 31401, 912-651-3200.
