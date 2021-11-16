November 16, 2021 - The Olde Pink House, an iconic restaurant and architectural treasure located at 23 Abercorn St. in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, will host The Olde Pink House Annual Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event, which is open to the public, will benefit The Habersham Pink House Scholarship presented to Bethesa Academy by the Women’s Board of Bethesda.
This exquisite holiday celebration will celebrate 250 years of history at The Olde Pink House and will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and wine as well as samplings of proprietary blends of Woodford Reserve bourbon, Casa Herradura tequila, Papas Pilar rum and Whistle Pig rye whiskey. Guests can enjoy live music in the Grand Ballroom and Planters Tavern and are invited to wander through all 13 historic dining rooms at The Olde Pink House, which will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
“We’re thrilled to launch an exciting new holiday tradition at The Olde Pink House and invite everyone to gather their friends and join us as we officially kick off the holiday season on December 2nd,” said Craig Jeffress, general manager at The Olde Pink House. “We look forward to sharing The Olde Pink House’s 250th anniversary with our treasured guests and can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season together.”
Tickets are $125 per person and are available at OldePinkHouseRestaurant.com. Cocktail attire is recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.