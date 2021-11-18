November 18, 2021 - The Nobis Project has been awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) "Landmarks of American History and Culture Grant" to offer two teacher workshops that will be held in summer 2022 in Savannah, GA and the Lowcountry.
During each seven-day workshop, titled, “As Freedom Grows: The Legacy of Early African Americans and the Gullah-Geechee People”, teachers will explore the history and cultural legacy of Gullah-Geechee people. The workshop will be taught in partnership with heritage institutions and various descendants - including program Co-Directors Dr. Amir Jamal Toure, Josiah “Jazz Watts” and Dr. Walter Isaac, as well as scholars - Dr. Allison Dorsey and Dr. Michael Gomez. The program will focus on the Gullah-Geechee of the Lowcountry of South Carolina and Georgia, descendants of enslaved people from the West Coast of Africa. Their culture is distinctive and found only in the Lowcountry of the Southeast. By bringing their stories and cultures alive, and by uncovering uncomfortable realities, they aim to teach the power of solidarity.
The Gullah-Geechee preserved more of their African traditions than other groups of enslaved Africans in the U.S. As a result, the Gullah-Geechee people’s history, stories, beliefs, and traditions are central to the establishment of African American cultural institutions and practices, and therefore critical to understanding American society in general. The multicultural roots of the U.S. were influenced by Gullah-Geechee architecture, objects, faith, traditions, and individuals who collectively shaped our nation’s democratic self-understandings. This program exposes participants to the significant historical influences that Gullah-Geechee people have contributed to making America “A More Perfect Union,” even as they were excluded from its benefits.
Dr. Christen Clougherty, Co-Director of the NEH workshop and Executive Director of the Nobis Project, underscores the value and timeliness of such a program. “The institution of slavery and the contributions of the enslaved and their descendants is foundational to the formation of the U.S. and has long been undertaught and over simplified in K-12 curriculum. This workshop grounds teachers with a scholarly understanding of (1) how African Americans, free and enslaved, have strived to realize the nation’s ideal that “all men are created equal” in possession of liberty and certain rights, and (2) how the Gullah-Geechee people, who worked over four centuries to preserve their culture, contributed to this democratic ideal.”
Through cultural immersion, teachers learn how different communities and heritage organizations preserve the history of African-Americans in the Lowcountry. Focusing on the themes of race, slavery, and the education of African-Americans this program considers the impact of geography, environment, and diaspora on the development of community values and culture by looking at two different experiences: the urban environment of Savannah and the rural Gullah-Geechee culture on Sapelo Island.
"Bringing teachers and students to historic places, where they hear from people connected to the place has a powerful impact," said Clougherty. "History comes alive and participants start to see the world around them in a new way. Place-based learning makes visible our interconnectedness to others and to the environment. These workshops will impact teachers for a lifetime, and in return, affect generations of students."
Public, private, parochial, and home-school elementary and secondary educators may apply by March 1, 2022; teachers selected to participate will receive a stipend of $1300 each to help defray their transportation, and living expenses. The workshop dates are July 10 – 16, 2022 or July 31 – Aug. 6, 2022. Teachers with five years or less of experience are especially encouraged to apply.
For additional information visit https://nobisproject.org/neh2022/ or please contact Nobis Project Executive Director, Dr. Christen Clougherty (912) 403-4113 or email christen@nobisproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.