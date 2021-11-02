November 2, 2021 - The North Beach Bar & Grill (NBBG) recently donated $10,000 for the Mindful Beach Combing Exhibit at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s new facility.
Kathryn Williams, co-owner of NBBG said, "My business partner George Spriggs and I are very pleased to make this contribution and in doing so we encourage and challenge other coastal area business owners to make a similar donation. Business is returning despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, and it is important for our coastal businesses to support the new Center as a part of our community responsibility and thankfulness."
Cathy Sakas, president of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s Board of Trustees said, “we welcome donations of all amounts, and today we are thrilled to receive this $10,000 sponsorship of the Mindful Beach Combing exhibit now on display in our West Gallery.”
The Mindful Beach Combing exhibit is helping visitors better understand that empty shells are fine to collect and take home, while live sand dollars and sea stars and occupied shells, whether home to a snail or hermit crab, are not to be collected. Live animals are integral to the beach, dune and surf zone ecosystems and are critical to their health and viability. Besides, live animals are very difficult to keep alive and typically die within an hour or two due to lack of suitable oxygen and then that's when they really begin to smell.
Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s capital campaign is still underway to help raise funds for the remaining exhibits. Business and individual donations are greatly appreciated. To make a donation, visit tybeemarinescience.org and access the Donate Button or contact Cathy J. Sakas at cathy@tybeesciencecenter.org .
