November 23, 2021 - The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy in the region through educational and social programming for adults, and also for the future workforce, leaders, and entrepreneurs through youth programming.
In 2020, despite the pandemic, The Creative Coast was able to reach 290 youth through various programs the organization ran or supported. Programs like the Summer STEAM Coding Camp and GRIT Jr. to name a few. In 2022, The Creative Coast wants to quadruple that number and is seeking community support through the eSTEAM Fund. The eSTEAM Fund is dedicated to cultivating entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics programming for K-12 youth in the region. 100% of the funds raised will go to support local organizations, clubs, camps, and teachers educating Savannah's youth on entrepreneurship and/or STEAM.
The organizations The Creative Coast has teamed up with for the fund include:
Girls Who Code clubs are meant for girls to join a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models and use computer science to change the world. Volunteer instructors provide a learning environment where young women are introduced to fundamental principles, technologies and skills associated with computer programming and Internet technologies.
Operation One STEM at a Time is a local 501(c)3 non-profit that works to educate, enlighten and empower young women of color to explore and pursue STEM careers. Workshops provide hands-on, design-thinking, and problem-solving activities for youth to creatively learn about various topics in STEM like circuitry, hydraulics, and more.
The Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) has partnered with The Creative Coast, which is offering qualifying youth in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System scholarships to CEISMC’s in-person Saturday STEAM labs and virtual after-school STEAM activities.
Stars School Initiatives is a 501(c)3 non-profit offering in-person, after-school activities for boys and girls in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system. They also offer a summer camp for young African American men called "Growing Into Manhood" that pairs literacy, STEM, and social and emotional learning.
The eSTEAM Fund launched with a goal of raising $5,000 by the start of 2022. If you’d like to learn more or contribute, visit thecreativecoast.org/esteam.
