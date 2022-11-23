Nov. 23 - Georgia Southern University Libraries staff selected for national emerging leaders program.jpg

Georgia Southern University Libraries staff members Lee Bareford and Kelli-Anne Gecawich have been selected to participate in the American Library Association’s (ALA) 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.

Both located at the Lane Library on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah, Bareford, associate professor and head of the Learning Commons, and Gecawich, media and circulations associate, are two of only 50 participants selected from a nationwide pool of candidates each year.

