November 23, 2022 - The Creative Coast will host its third annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser with Expansive Workspace to benefit the eSTEAM Fund and Toys for Tots. The party will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. on the fourth floor of Expansive at 2 E. Bryan Street. 

Tickets include food, drinks, and great company. There will also be a raffle prize drawing including gift cards and products from local-owned businesses. Each attendee gets one ticket toward the drawing.  

