November 23, 2022 - The Creative Coast will host its third annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser with Expansive Workspace to benefit the eSTEAM Fund and Toys for Tots. The party will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. on the fourth floor of Expansive at 2 E. Bryan Street.
Tickets include food, drinks, and great company. There will also be a raffle prize drawing including gift cards and products from local-owned businesses. Each attendee gets one ticket toward the drawing.
All ticket sales will go directly to support the eSTEAM Fund, which is a fund curated by the Creative Coast to support educational entrepreneurship and STEAM programs for Savannah’s youth. You can learn more about the fund and programs at www.thecreativecoast.org/esteamfund/.
The event will also benefit Toys for Tots with a donation box at the mixer. Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserves that collects brand new toy donations to distribute to children whose families cannot afford holiday gifts. Please bring a new, unopened toy to donate. If you are not able to purchase a toy in time for the event, but still want to give, you can add a monetary donation during the Eventbrite checkout process.
The Early Elf ticket price is only $10 through Dec. 2. Starting Dec. 3 the general admission ticket price will be $20 per ticket. Tickets must be purchased online only. No ticket sales at the door. Creative Coast and Expansive Members attend for FREE by entering a code previously emailed to them at the Eventbrite checkout.
