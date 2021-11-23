November 23, 2021 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, offers a NEW webinar for small business owners on Dec. 7, 2021.
Brick & Mortar is not dead! Most small businesses still need some type of physical location, but what they need now may look very different than it did pre-pandemic. This session covers basic and advanced topics for leasing a commercial space and addresses changes we have seen during the pandemic. Topics include: site selection, zoning compliance, lease structure and money flow, Rent Calculator Tool, and more!
For complete session content and registration go to http://georgiasbdc.org/southern. For questions, contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.