November 3, 2022 - Georgia Tech Savannah is slated to host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series from 8 – 9:30 a.m., with breakfast and networking commencing at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The seminar, Becoming an Employer of Choice – Recruiting and Retaining Employees, is a hybrid event. Participants can attend in-person at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle, or join virtually.
The workforce landscape has evolved and shifted significantly in the last couple of years. Following the Great Resignation and subsequent hiring crisis, job hopping seems to have swelled even further. In a February 2022, LinkedIn study of more than 20,000 US workers, 25% of Gen Zers and 23% of millennials said they hoped or planned to leave their current employers within the next six months.
