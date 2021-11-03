November 3, 2021 - Savannah State University (SSU) and South University have partnered to introduce the “3+3 Program,” offering SSU students an expedited pathway to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South University School of Pharmacy (SUSOP).
The program allows students to earn a dual degree that when completed will result in a Bachelor of Science degree from SSU and a PharmD degree from SUSOP.
“In what would normally be a biology major’s fourth year of undergraduate school, these students will start their first year of pharmacy school,” said Teresa Shakespeare, Ph.D., SSU associate professor and interim chair of Biology. “What makes this program unique, is some of the coursework earned during the students’ first year of pharmacy school is credited back to SSU for their undergraduate degree. The 3+3 Program expedites the degree pathway and gives the students early engagement in their career path, and mentorship for pharmacy school enrollment and workforce readiness.”
Under the agreement, SUSOP agrees to grant a Doctor of Pharmacy degree to those SSU students who gain acceptance into SUSOP, and successfully complete SUSOP Doctor of Pharmacy degree requirements.
“South University School of Pharmacy is very excited to strengthen our relationship with Savannah State University by partnering with them in this program,” said Dean Arneson, PharmD, Ph.D., Dean of the SUSOP. “The Savannah State University students who have come to the Pharmacy program have always been outstanding representatives of the social and intellectual diversity instilled in their pre-pharmacy preparation and their contribution to each cohort has been invaluable for the overall experience for all the pharmacy students at South University. An added benefit that this collaboration provides is it will allow for more cooperation between the faculty members of each institution.”
South University School of Pharmacy is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. Both institutions are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award the respective degrees.
Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the first public historically black college or university in Georgia and the first institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. Students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology. Learn more by visiting SavannahState.edu.
South University is an academic institution dedicated to providing educational opportunities for the intellectual, social, and professional development of a diverse student population. Learn more at southuniversity.edu.
