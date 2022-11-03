Photo — BlazeDay 1.jpg

November 3, 2022 - Recently, veterans and youth with physical disabilities spent a day enjoying adapted sport and recreation programs at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah during Blaze Day.

Hosted by the Center for Rehabilitation and Independent Living (CRIL), in conjunction with BlazeSports America, Blaze Day provided an opportunity for coastal region residents with disabilities to experience a range of activities and learn that with a few adaptations, everyone can enjoy recreation and sport activities.

