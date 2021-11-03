November 3, 2021 – Chatham County voters continued to support the E-SPLOST 1% tax on retail sales, on the ballot in Tuesday’s General Election.

Out of 22,588 votes cast, the tax received 16,745 votes, or 74.13% support by votes. 

The 1% Educational Sales Tax will be in place for up to 20  calendar  quarters  in  the Chatham County  School District which is estimated to raise $410,000,000. The funds will be used for a long list of projects  for Chatham County  School  District facilities:

(a)  acquiring land  for  schools,  support  facilities,  and  athletic facilities;

(b)  constructing,  renovating, and  equipping  schools, support facilities,  and  athletic  facilities;

(c)  purchasing  school buses  and  other  transportation  vehicles;

(d)  modernizing technology  and  making system-wide administrative  and technology  improvements.

The ballot question included approval of the issuance of general  obligation debt by the Chatham  County School  District in the amount of $200,000,000 for the purpose  of  funding all or a  portion of the projects listed, which allows the projects to get underway as the funds come in over the next five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The Board of Public Education had provided the public with a detailed list of capital outlay projects they expect to fund.

