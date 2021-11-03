November 3, 2021 – Chatham County voters continued to support the E-SPLOST 1% tax on retail sales, on the ballot in Tuesday’s General Election.
Out of 22,588 votes cast, the tax received 16,745 votes, or 74.13% support by votes.
The 1% Educational Sales Tax will be in place for up to 20 calendar quarters in the Chatham County School District which is estimated to raise $410,000,000. The funds will be used for a long list of projects for Chatham County School District facilities:
(a) acquiring land for schools, support facilities, and athletic facilities;
(b) constructing, renovating, and equipping schools, support facilities, and athletic facilities;
(c) purchasing school buses and other transportation vehicles;
(d) modernizing technology and making system-wide administrative and technology improvements.
The ballot question included approval of the issuance of general obligation debt by the Chatham County School District in the amount of $200,000,000 for the purpose of funding all or a portion of the projects listed, which allows the projects to get underway as the funds come in over the next five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The Board of Public Education had provided the public with a detailed list of capital outlay projects they expect to fund.
