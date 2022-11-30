November 30, 2022 - UPDATED 12 p.m.: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has issued a statement following the search of Savannah High School and Savannah Early College Campus.
"Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have given the all clear. The campus has been deemed safe and reports of a gunman at the school are false.
Students are safe and have been moved to a unification point within the school. Any parent who wishes to sign out their child may do so by entering the rear of the school from the Capital Street side off President Street. There is no entry at the front of the school. Pennsylvania Street is closed. Do not enter the front of the school.
Parents may sign out students at the rear of the school from Capital Street side near the stadium. Please have an ID with you at pick up. Parent/Guardian identification will be checked at sign out."
Emergency responders are on site at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College in response to unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of the campus. A lockdown was initiated at the school.
Students have been evacuated to a safe unification point while the search continues, but officials believe the call to be a hoax.
In a statement issued on social media, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System stated that, "There is no information at this time to confirm that the reports are accurate; however, a full response to the potential threat is taking place for the safety of all occupants."
Several surrounding counties and school districts also received calls of gunmen that were determined to be false.
