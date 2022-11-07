November 7, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) will celebrate its 132nd Founders’ Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, with alumnus Alfred D. McGuire, Jr., Class of ‘03, as speaker. An awards ceremony and observance of the university’s history, the annual event recognizes outstanding alumni and/or community members and those who have contributed to its success. Free and open to the public, the event will take place in the Student Union Ballrooms, 3219 College St., at 9:30 a.m.

A native of Lithonia, Ga., McGuire is the principal of Woodville Tompkins High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Savannah State University and a master’s degree in middle grades education from Armstrong University (Georgia Southern University). He also graduated from Mercer University with an Educational Specialist degree in educational leadership (K-12). 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.