November 7, 2022 - The school zone speed enforcement warning period, which ended last week, resulted in a 59 percent decrease in speeding in Savannah school zones.
Automated school zone speed cameras were placed in 10 school zones in the City of Savannah. The 30-day warning period began Oct. 5. Citations began to be issued starting Nov. 4.
“In just the one-month warning period, we have already seen great results,” Assistant Chief Robert Gavin said. “This is exactly the effect we were looking for – to make drivers more cognizant of their speeds and to keep children safe as they travel to and from school. We expect to continue to see drops in the number of speeders as time passes. Our goal is to see no citations written.”
Shuman Elementary saw the highest reduction in speeding with an 89 percent decrease, followed closely by an 84 percent decrease at White Bluff Elementary and 83 percent decrease at Myers Middle. Overall, 4,083 warnings were written during the warning period.
Cameras are currently in the following school zones: Garrison School of the Arts, Largo-Tibet Elementary, Myers Middle School zone on Tibet Avenue and the school zone on 52nd Street, Savannah Classical Academy, Savannah High, Shuman Elementary, Susie King Taylor Community School, White Bluff Elementary and Windsor Forest Elementary. More cameras in additional school zones are in the process of being added in the near future.
The cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the approved speed limit. Anyone in the designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail. This means that if the flashing light speed limit is 25 mph, the driver will be given a ticket at 36 mph. Once the lights turn off, the speed limit may rise to 35 mph, and you would be ticketed at 46 mph.
