November 8, 2021 - An idea inspired by social distancing during the pandemic is coming to fruition with the installation of a disc golf course on the Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Opening this week, the new disc golf course will consist of nine holes that can be played from multiple tee spots to provide an 18-hole course experience.
“We’re super excited for it,” Willett said. “We were very fortunate to have the support of basically any and everyone that we talked to. We’ve already been spreading the word organically around and I know a lot of students are super stoked for it.”
The course, managed by Campus Recreation and Intramurals (CRI), will be open to students, faculty, staff and the general public from sunrise to sunset every day, and those with an Eagle ID can check out equipment from the Armstrong Recreation Center (ARC). There is no cost to play.
Matthew Mahoney, a junior psychology major who recently moved to Savannah, is thrilled to see a disc golf course come to one of Georgia Southern’s campuses.
“It's literally a frisbee throw away to go from class to the course, so it's pretty awesome,” Mahoney said. “Just being able to leave class and go decompress on the course will be great. It will also be a good chance to connect with more college students in the disc golf community.”
Mahoney was introduced to disc golf by friends and believes the sport can be enjoyed by anyone.
“It’s always a really good time,” Mahoney said. “It's as competitive or casual as you want it to be. It can literally just be a hike through the woods with friends, or you can really focus on honing your skills. So I think it's a great activity for anyone to get involved in.”
Willett and his team are working with Adrenaline Heaven Sports and DiscGolfPark to create the course, which will be located behind the intramural fields in the wooded area near the Tennis Complex. Willett and his team hope this course will open the door to new activities for students, as well as provide them with an opportunity to take a break from their busy schedules.
“We really wanted to be able to offer a course where any student who wanted to jump out there could,” Willett said. “The woods are very serene, so it gives you time to get away from things, de-stress and relax. We want students to go out there, have a good time and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.”
Students, faculty, staff and the local community will have the opportunity to enjoy course tours, raffle prizes, refreshments and more on Nov. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., as CRI hosts their Disc Golf Course Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening. For more information, visit cri.gs/discgolf.
