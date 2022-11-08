November 8, 2022 - In recognition of its strong commitment to economic engagement, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has designated Georgia Southern University as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University. The national designation acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their states and regions to support economic development through a variety of activities, including innovation and entrepreneurship, technology transfer, talent and workforce development, and community development.

“As the national leader in championing the substantial role that public universities play in regional economic development, the APLU's recognition represents a crowning achievement not only for the team at Georgia Southern but for our committed partners in private industry and the communities we serve,” said Georgia Southern University Vice Provost for Research Chris Curtis, Ph.D. “These cherished relationships stand at the crux of Georgia Southern's Public Impact mission in research and innovation. We look forward to our future contributions to the region's economic prosperity through technological and entrepreneurial innovation as an IEP-designated university.”

