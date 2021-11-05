November 8, 2021 - The Presidential Investiture of Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., the 14th President of Savannah State University, will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. in Tiger Arena, 3219 College St. Counted among the oldest of traditions in academia, an investiture ceremony is one of dignity with many academic traditions and protocols. Special guests including University System of Georgia colleagues, community leaders and stakeholders will deliver greetings during the program. Open to the public, the ceremony will also be live streamed and there is no cost to attend. Face masks are encouraged while inside campus facilities.
A week of special events are planned to celebrate this momentous occasion, including historic campus tours, a Music on the Marsh concert, the Founders Day celebration and annual Scholarship Gala. Event details, including registration information and live stream links, can be found by visiting savannahstate.edu/investiture/events.
President Ballard-Washington was appointed by the Board of Regents (BOR) of the University System of Georgia (USG) on May 13, 2021, after serving as the university’s interim president since July 1, 2019. She practiced law in the state of Georgia for 20 years and most recently served the USG as associate vice chancellor for Legal Affairs and as the assistant secretary to the BOR. Born and raised in Montezuma, Georgia, President Ballard-Washington received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia. She earned her Juris Doctorate at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
stablished in 1890, Savannah State University is the first public historically black college or university in Georgia and the first institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. Students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology. For more information, visit savannahstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.