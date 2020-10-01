October 1, 2020 - Georgia Southern University Professor of Biology J. Checo Colón-Gaud, Ph.D., is part of a team of researchers awarded a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to support training and experiences for underrepresented minority students and early career scientists in the field of freshwater science. Funds for the project “Emerge” will be distributed over the next five years.
Oct. 1 - Georgia Southern biology professor awarded $2M grant to support minority students
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
+1
+1
“Diversity in the scientific workforce is critical to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges, including effective conservation of freshwater resources,” said Colón-Gaud, who is also associate dean of the Jack N. Averitt College of Graduate Studies. “Diversity of freshwater scientists in the U.S. is low in all dimensions, relative to the broader population. This lack of diversity may limit opportunities to engage the general public in equitable strategies to manage freshwater ecosystems.”
Over the course of the five-year project, “Emerge” will deliver more than 700 experiences to minority participants and create a roadmap that institutions and organizations can use to build a more diverse and inclusive STEM workforce. Colón-Gaud said the goal is to provide opportunities to cohorts of about 30 participants each year, which will include undergraduates, graduates and early career professionals.
“Emerge” will connect students and young scientists to experts from the extensive network of professionals that are part of the Society for Freshwater Science (SFS), a professional scientific society with more than 1,800 members. The project will be an extension of Instars, an SFS program that 16 Georgia Southern students have been a part of in the past.
“Universities play a foundational role when training students in STEM areas, but underrepresented minorities still face unique challenges in pursuing STEM careers beyond college,” Colón-Gaud said. “Scientific societies can help fill these STEM training gaps. Societies publish scientific findings, host technical conferences and sustain broad professional networks. Thus, they are central to the collective pace of scientific progress, as well as the success of individual scientists.”
The lead principal investigator for the project is from the University of Georgia (UGA) and the total award of $2,006,746 will be divided among UGA, Georgia Southern, UC-Berkeley and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Sept. 24 – City Council Approves Eight Additional Ballot Drop-Off Locations Within City Limits
- COMMENTARY: Following Morris' Naming of Baskin as Publisher of Connect Savannah, Jim Morekis Announces Resignation
- Sept. 29 - Savannah City Manager search continues
- Sept. 28 - Chatham Area Transit hires new COO, Walter "Lenny" Cooksey, Jr.
- Sept. 29 - My Nurse Now launches in Savannah
- Sept. 24 - DNR launches updated Georgia Birding & Wildlife Trails website
- Sept. 24 - Ethics Board Meets On Process to Hear Complaints Against Gibson-Carter by Council Members
- Sept. 28 - Georgia Tech-Savannah to offer Supply Chain and Logistics short courses
- REED DULANY Appointed to Partnership for Inclusive Innovation’s Board of Advisors
- Sept. 24 – Mayor Johnson Brings in National League of Cities Reps to Explain Service Line Warranty Program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.