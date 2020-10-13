October 13, 2020 - The Jewish Educational Alliance recently received a $1,000 grant from Elks Lodge #183 in support of the JEA’s Virtual Distance Learning Program.
“We are very grateful to the membership of the Elks Lodge for recognizing our program of excellence," said DJ Horton, Children's Department director. "Their contribution will help provide scholarship for members of the community who are unable to afford the program.”
The Elks Lodge has a 129 year history in Savannah of making investments in programs to improve the quality of life in our community, providing college scholarships for area students, and being strong supporters of the military.
