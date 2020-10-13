October 13, 2020 - Southern States Educational Foundation, a 501(c)3 affiliated with Dulany Industries, Inc. that is dedicated to supporting education-related initiatives in Savannah, Ga., recently presented a $2,000 scholarship check to the Savannah Traffic Club to support area juniors and seniors at Georgia Southern University who are pursuing degrees in transportation and logistics fields.
The check was presented on Oct. 8 at the Savannah Traffic Club’s Oyster Roast at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah, Ga., which was held in conjunction with the Logistics and Transportation Association of North America (LTNA) Annual Conference. SeaGate Terminals Senior Customer Service Manager Todd Jones presented the donation on behalf of Southern States Educational Foundation and Dulany Industries, Inc.
“We think it’s important to support college students who are interested in professional careers in the transportation and logistics field right here in coastal Georgia,” said Jones. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. We appreciate the Savannah Traffic Club’s ongoing commitment to supporting student success and nurturing future professionals in the transportation and logistics industry.”
Over the years, Dulany Industries, Inc. and the Southern States Educational Foundation have provided support for a wide range of local organizations including Savannah Classical Academy, Bethesda Academy, Junior Achievement, Historic Savannah Foundation and Georgia Historical Society.
Since 1996, the Savannah Traffic Club has provided scholarships to local juniors and seniors pursuing college degrees in a range of transportation and logistics fields.
