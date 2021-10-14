October 14, 2021 - Deep Center has received funding through the competitive Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Grants Program provided by the Georgia Department of Education. Deep Center received a grant for $214,200 for Savannah Stories, Deep Center’s free and sequential after-school literacy, creative writing, arts education and leadership programs for underserved Savannah youth. This funding will allow Deep to increase access to programming for Chatham County youth most impacted by the pandemic.
“The Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network (GSAN) offers its congratulations to Deep Center on being named a BOOST grantee” says Katie Landes, GSAN Director. “Their out-of-school time programming is a critical piece of Georgia’s effort to address the learning loss and developmental and social needs of children and youth impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We fully support their efforts to help young people thrive and look forward to the stories of success that are sure to follow.”
“Deep Center is honored to be a BOOST recipient,” says Coco Papy, Director of Development and Communications. “With the support of the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and the Georgia Department of Education, Deep Center will be able to continue to grow our programs where youth are able to engage in reflection, writing, and art-making about the issues most relevant to them & their families. It is these opportunities for youth to craft their stories to interrogate, shake off, and resist youth-harming narratives that better Savannah as a whole."
The BOOST Grants Program provides three-year grants, renewed annually, to community-based organizations that operate comprehensive out-of-school time (OST) programming year-round, over the summer months or after school during the academic year. The goal is to provide evidence-based after-school and summer enrichment programs that target learning acceleration and provide whole-child supports, thus removing non-academic barriers to learning for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants will support students’ learning, connectedness and well-being, all while addressing the learning loss experienced across the state in recent years.
Funding for the BOOST Grants Program comes from the American Rescue Plan, and the program is administered by the Georgia Department of Education in partnership with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network.
