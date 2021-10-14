October 14, 2021 - Savannah Police Department has announced it is accepting applications for its PAAL, or Police Athletic and Activities League.
“We are extremely excited to bring back PAAL in a new and revised format,” said Maj. Devonn Adams. “The program was a huge success in the past, building relationships between police and Savannah’s youth and guiding them toward future success. We took our teams to city and state championships. Several of the kids who were a part of the program became college graduates and some even chose a future in law enforcement.”
At this time, the department is only seeking volunteers and children to register for basketball, with practices starting in early 2022. SPD organizers will provide more details in the near future.
In 2022, the list of offerings for PAAL will continue to grow with teams for sports that include baseball, track and field, football, soccer, and cheerleading, as well as other activities including mentoring and the Police Explorers program.
“This will provide a great opportunity for young men and ladies in our area,” said Chief Roy Minter. “We are happy to be at the forefront of this program, and we encourage members of our community to join in as volunteers and help us make a difference in the lives of our youth. We need strong role models to assist us in providing the skills, success and opportunities that this program has the potential to provide. The impact on these children and their futures is boundless.”
Applications will be available online at http://savannahpd.org/outreach/#PAAL and at multiple community centers, including Tompkins Center, W.W. Law Community Center, West Broad Street YMCA, John Delaware Community Center, Windsor Forest Community Center, PARC, and Grant Center.
