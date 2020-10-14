October 14, 2020 - The Eichholz Law Firm recently held a social media contest asking members of the community to nominate a deserving local teacher to be featured on the firm’s area billboards. The firm announced that the winner is Nancy Summerour, kindergarten teacher at Bloomingdale Elementary School.
Nancy received multiple nominations praising her kindness, creativity, and incredible dedication to her students, especially during the challenges of remote learning. From hosting a nightly story time via Facebook Live, to ensuring all students leave her classroom at the end of the year with books to begin their own home libraries, Nancy goes above and beyond to ensure her students succeed.
“I have been teaching for 13 years—10 of those years in kindergarten. There is nowhere else I would rather be than in the classroom. When I am not in the classroom, I am usually found out on the soccer field coaching,” says Nancy.
The digital billboards recognizing Nancy will be displayed now through Oct. 22.
