October 15, 2020 - Georgia Southern University has won the opportunity for a future contract with the U.S. Navy to help expand educational opportunities for active duty sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. The University is among 119 colleges from across the country that were selected to provide distance and online learning curriculum and courses to the military members.
Oct. 15 - Georgia Southern lands contract to help launch U.S. Naval Community College
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
“I see this as a wonderful opportunity for Georgia Southern, a military friendly institution with campuses located next to Fort Stewart,” said retired Col. George Fredrick, Georgia Southern’s director of Military and Veteran Services. “The Marine Corps Parris Island training base is 82 miles from the Armstrong Campus, and about 60 miles from Statesboro is the United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army’s Signal Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon. I think that this is another testament to what kind of military friendly institution we are.”
The partnership with the newly formed United States Naval Community College (USNCC) stems from the U.S. Navy’s broader Education for Seapower Strategy, aimed at enhancing the enlisted force’s ability to master new and emerging technologies. The Navy is heavily invested in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Fredrick said.
“At Georgia Southern University, we have strong programs in each of these areas,” he added. “I am confident that our strong educational capabilities and continued expansion of delivery modes assisted in earning this opportunity with the Navy.”
Fredrick also noted that the partnership with the USNCC could mean a potential increase in enrollment of sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. Students will enroll through the USNCC and to selected institutions for delivery of courses and programs. The USNCC will launch the initiative in January 2021 with a pilot group of approximately 500 sailors and Marines. The program is expected to grow each year reaching full-scale operations of up to 25,000 students in January 2023 and eventually to 50,000 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen attending institutions across the nation.
Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- LAURA SKELLIE named President of National Association of Women in Construction- Coastal Georgia Chapter
- Oct. 9 - Merchants on Bee Announces Grand Opening Celebration
- DAREL M. MCGEE, Petty Officer third class from Savannah, serves aboard USS Halsey
- Oct. 9 - Former city manager Michael Brown to serve again in Savannah
- Oct. 12 - The Baxly and Spandrel Development Partners host ribbon cutting for Phase One of development
- KRISTEN HUNTER named new agent at Bay Street Realty Group
- Oct. 9 - Family Promise awarded $1.4 million CARES Act grant
- TOMECA MCPHERSON joins Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties in Savannah
- Oct. 12 - St. Joseph's/Candler modifies vistor restrictions
- ELISA DOGOR hired as Project Associate at Felder & Associates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.