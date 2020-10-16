October 16, 2020 - Georgia Tech Professional Education is updating its selection of Military Programs, which now includes the addition of U.S. Army Credentialing Assistance opportunities to assist active duty service members.
Credentialing Assistance allows soldiers from around the nation to pursue credentials and off-duty training programs that support their professional development and prepare them for meaningful employment upon transition from service.
Georgia Tech Professional Education’s military programs offer skill development in sought-after subjects, such as lean six sigma and project management. Upon completion, participants receive a professional certificate from a world-renowned academic institution and are better positioned for career advancement.
U.S. Army Credentialing Assistance funds training for soldiers that leads to credentials, licensure, certification and even recertification through ACCESS, ArmyU plus books, fees, materials and exams. Georgia Tech Professional Education programs are CA-eligible and available online, making it easy for service members anywhere to enroll in some of the nation’s top courses.
“Georgia Tech Professional Education Military Programs have long been sought-after resources for our local service men and women, and have – over the past few years – become valuable options for military members across the nation, thanks to online platforms,” said Dr. James R. Wilburn, Military Academic Program Director for Georgia Tech Professional Education. “We’re pleased to diversify our offerings and provide even more ways to take advantage of them through Credentialing Assistance.”
Georgia Tech has an established history of supporting military programs. The Project Management Institute (PMI), the national credentialing agency for all project management programs, was founded at Georgia Tech in 1969. Now, over 50 years later, project management programs are offered at Georgia Tech Professional Education as one of the course options eligible for Credentialing Assistance.
Soldiers in any state can apply for Credentialing Assistance to help support their enrollment at Georgia Tech Professional Education by going to https://www.armyignited.com/app/. To learn more or take advantage of the excellent training, opportunities and guidance offered by Georgia Tech Professional Education, contact Kenya Harrison at kenya.harrison@pe.gatech.edu.
Among the first of its kind in the U.S., Georgia Tech-Professional Education Military Programs includes a variety of options, including transition courses that provide education for veterans and job opportunities to help active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses translate military values and experience into a successful civilian career. In addition to Credentialing Assistance, the Veterans Education Training and Transition (VET2) program is a fully-funded military transition program that combines classroom and/or online instruction with internship opportunities to provide education for veterans and job opportunities to help active duty service members, veterans, and military spouses translate military values and experience into a successful civilian career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.