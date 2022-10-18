October 18, 2022 - Georgia Tech Savannah will host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series – Highlights of K12 STEAM/STEM Education in Rural Georgia – from 8-9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. This free, virtual seminar will present an expert panel from rural parts of Georgia who will discuss what STEM/STEAM looks like for them and share some best practices. This includes sharing insights on the challenges and successes related to bringing STEM/STEAM into their schools and districts.

The lineup of expert panelists includes:

