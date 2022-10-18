October 18, 2022 - Georgia Tech Savannah will host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series – Highlights of K12 STEAM/STEM Education in Rural Georgia – from 8-9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. This free, virtual seminar will present an expert panel from rural parts of Georgia who will discuss what STEM/STEAM looks like for them and share some best practices. This includes sharing insights on the challenges and successes related to bringing STEM/STEAM into their schools and districts.
The lineup of expert panelists includes:
- Chris Anderson – Principal, Liberty County Schools
- Katie Chastain – Workforce Development Consultant
- Samantha Keyfauver – Instructional Coach, Evans County Schools
- Dr. Alana Simmons – Project Director, GEAR Up Dougherty
"This is all about celebrating STEM/STEAM in every corner of Georgia. These individuals and the communities they serve face unique regional challenges that have resulted in showcase worthy approaches to high quality STEM/STEAM education,” said Tim Cone, Georgia Tech CEISMC Program Director. “As a statewide organization, we are fortunate to work with them to bring their insight to others in Georgia looking to implement similar programming through this panel discussion.”
Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Learners & Leaders Breakfast Series provides established and emerging leaders the opportunity to gain knowledge on current, relevant, and interesting topics relevant to the business community.
