October 18, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated financial contributions of its alumni and community partners, who have donated more than $2 million to support student scholarships, programmatic needs and career development. To recognize these significant gifts, multiple check presentations took place inside T.A. Wright Stadium during the university’s annual Homecoming game.
“Thank you to all those who have so generously given to invest in Savannah State University students,” said President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “These donations are a true reflection of the ongoing loyalty and support of our dedicated alumni and community partners, and we are sincerely grateful for these contributions, which help to ensure the retention of our students and increase graduation rates, removing the barriers to education.”
Among the donations was one anonymous gift of $500,000 which established a finish line-focused scholarship program to provide financial resources to qualifying students within three semesters of graduation. In addition, three of the scholarships met requirements for matching funds dollar-for-dollar, made possible by Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965, a federally funded program supporting the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Including the matched donations, contributions received total more than $2,135,000 to impact student success.
Savannah State University’s National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) Class of 1972 donated funds in honor of their Golden Anniversary, marking 50 years since graduating from SSU. Among the community contributions were GEICO, whose partnership with the university will support career development, leadership cultivation, and other student programming needs, and JC Lewis Foundation, Inc., a faithful supporter of SSU. The Kabela Family Tuition and Emergency Assistance Fund will not only fund student scholarships but will also be designated to assist students with any emergency funding needs.
Check presentations recognized each of the donations below:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Educational Advancement Foundation FY22
- Cora Foston Family Endowment
- Densler-Wesley Endowed Scholarship Fund
- Funded to Finish Program
- GEICO
- Honorable Bobby and LaTeah Lockett Endowed Scholarship
- JC Lewis Foundation, Inc.
- Kabela Family Award
- Kabela Family Tuition and Emergency Assistance Fund
- Kenneth F. Taylor Endowed Scholarship
- SSUNAA Class of 1972
The Savannah State University (SSU) Foundation is a Georgia non-profit corporation with the purpose of receiving, investing and administering the private support of SSU by encouraging charitable gifts from alumni and friends, leading to academic programs of excellence. These gifts allow the university to build upon a growing reputation of quality and value beyond the traditional resources provided by state appropriations or student tuition and fees. If you would be interested in financially supporting the university, contact University Advancement by calling 912-358-3059 or visit give.savannahstate.edu.
