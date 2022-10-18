HCDay_24.JPG

Savannah State University is celebrating the generosity of its alumni and community partners who have donated more than $2 million to impact student success. From left: Dr. William T. Simmons, chairman of SSU Foundation Board; President of SSU Kimberly Ballard-Washington; and Dr. Shalonda Mullgrav, interim vice president of advancement and external affairs. 

 © Savannah State University Marketing and Communications/ Sarah Peacock

October 18, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated financial contributions of its alumni and community partners, who have donated more than $2 million to support student scholarships, programmatic needs and career development. To recognize these significant gifts, multiple check presentations took place inside T.A. Wright Stadium during the university’s annual Homecoming game.  

“Thank you to all those who have so generously given to invest in Savannah State University students,” said President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “These donations are a true reflection of the ongoing loyalty and support of our dedicated alumni and community partners, and we are sincerely grateful for these contributions, which help to ensure the retention of our students and increase graduation rates, removing the barriers to education.” 

Among the donations was one anonymous gift of $500,000 which established a finish line-focused scholarship program to provide financial resources to qualifying students within three semesters of graduation. In addition, three of the scholarships met requirements for matching funds dollar-for-dollar, made possible by Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965, a federally funded program supporting the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Including the matched donations, contributions received total more than $2,135,000 to impact student success. 

