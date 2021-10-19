October 19, 2021 - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) is bringing back the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race event, held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The event will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend festivities on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, which lead up to the spirited GSU football game.
Participants can sign up through Oct. 29, 2021, at 5 p.m. EDT, and select one of these paths:
- True Blue 5K Path: Show your Georgia Southern True Blue pride! Walk or run, this race is for anyone looking for a fun trek through the beautiful Georgia Southern Statesboro campus. This year’s race will include a virtual option, so you can participate from anywhere in the world, and a quarter-mile Kiddie Run.
- Abbie’s Adventure Race Path: This path puts a fun spin on the typical 5K race. It consists of a 5K course with various mental and physical challenges spread throughout (plan for mud and water). Walk or run, this race is for anyone looking for a unique and exciting way to participate in Georgia Southern homecoming events. Partner up or participate with a friend.
Registration costs between $20 and $30, and is open now. The Kiddie Run is free for children. T-shirts will be available to the first 300 registered participants.
In addition to celebrating Abbie’s love of football and doing fun things with friends, the event gives ADF the opportunity to give back. ADF is a sponsor, and it will donate $1,000 to the student organization (or the charity of its choice) that registers the largest number of participants.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Jimmy DeLoach Jr., Abbie’s dad and president and founder of ADF. “The True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race gets our bodies out and moving, brings friends and alumni together, and honors Abbie’s good works and positive spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.