October 2, 2020 - In order to allow aspiring local entrepreneurs some additional time to become a contestant in Savannah SCORE’s 3rd Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition, the deadline for submitting applications has been extended to midnight Monday, Oct. 5.
“BizPitch Savannah™” is Savannah SCORE’s kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank”. Aspiring local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win over $10,000 in cash and free professional services to help launch their new businesses.
Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair said, “We are in the middle of a pandemic and right now things may seem uncertain for small businesses. But this is a great time to prepare to launch a new business. “BizPitch Savannah™ 2020” winners will have until January of 2022 to use their $10,000 in winnings and open their doors. By then, things will be better and Savannah businesses will again be booming.”
If you have an idea for a great new product or service, competing in “BizPitch Savannah™ 2020” is a great way to get your new business off the ground.
To be eligible, the business must be a new start up or, if an existing business, a Savannah-Chatham County business license must have been obtained after May 1, 2019. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and agree to locate their business within Savannah/Chatham County.
Online applications and competition rules are available at http://bizpitchsavannah.com/
Application deadline is midnight Monday, Oct. 5. A $25 non-refundable application fee is payable at the time the application is submitted.
2019 “BizPitch Savannah™” winners, Maria Vaughan and Michael Wedum, Co-Founders of COR Compost, said, “We were so thrilled to have such an opportunity to not only participate in an amazing competition, but to also receive the wonderful resources given to us to help us jump-start our journey into creating a successful business.”
Eight finalists will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and invited to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at the BizPitch Savannah™ 2020 event on Friday, Nov. 6. Three winners will be selected, and each will receive the $10,000 in cash and free services.
For more information, please contact Savannah SCORE at bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.
